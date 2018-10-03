Councillor McGowan welcomes new homes for Stranorlar

Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District, Councillor Patrick McGowan, has welcomed news this week that Donegal County Council (DCC) have started the process of selecting tenants from the many council housing applicants for 'Gleann Na Gréine,' a new housing scheme at Mullindrait, Stranorlar.

Scheme

This impressive looking scheme of 21 houses was developed by Longmarsh Developments Ltd., Lismilladuff, Killygordon and built by Mc Menamin building contractors Ltd. Dreenan, Ballybofey.

This turn key housing development will be handed over to the Stranorlar Municipal District housing section over the next few weeks.

At present the housing office is actively going through the list of potential housing applications to shortlist and who will be housed in the estate .

Cllr McGowan said: "I commend the council housing staff for acquiring this turnkey development at a time when so many people are in urgent need of rehousing. I look forward to seeing these houses been occupied and what a wonderful Christmas this will be for so many family’s as they get to settle in a secure home."