Strike action called off in Gaoth Dobhair

SIPTU members in the Rapid Action Packaging (RAP) plant in Gaoth Dobhair, have suspended a 24-hour work stoppage which was due to start at 7am this morning.

The move follows a proposal from management to enter into a talks process aimed at finding a solution to the dispute. Talks are due to take place over a two month period with industrial action suspended pending the outcome of discussions with the company.

SIPTU Regional Organiser, Declan Ferry says they’re hopeful of a positive outcome.