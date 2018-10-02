The funeral of Delia Bonner, 100, takes place in Burtonport this morning

The Funeral Mass of Delia Bonner, 100, takes place in Burtonport this morning.

News of her death on Sunday has been met with great sadness in her home of Arlands, Burtonport and the wider area.

Delia was the first person to reach the age of a 100 in the townland of Arlands.

In early September family, friends and neighbours joined in celebrating with her on her milestone-birthday.

Delia was very much respected and liked by all who knew her.

She lived in her Arlands home all her life where she enjoyed a quiet and good life surrounded by family, good friends and neighbours. Her home was often a hive of activity with people coming to visit, enjoy her company and have a chat over a cup of tea with Delia.

Delia was the proud grandmother of twenty grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.

A large crowd is expected to attend the Funeral Mass which takes place this morning in Burtonport at 11am.

Interment will take place afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

The family residence will be private this morning.

Delia will be sadly missed by her family, members of her extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dhíl.