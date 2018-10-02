Father Eamonn Kelly gives thanks to the people of Letterkenny

It has been just over two months since Father Eamonn Kelly has moved from the Cathedral town of Letterkenny to Raphoe.

Moving from one parish to another is part of a priest's life. Father Eamonn Kelly was ordained in August 1997 and since that day has helped, supported and encouraged many parishoners guiding them through the journey of life. He spoke to the DPP/DD about the gratitude he feels towards his parishoners.

“In August 1997, newly ordained and still black haired, I headed to Letterkenny town and the Cathedral parish of Conwal and Leck.

“Arriving fresh from the quiet picturesque hamlet of Frosses I was very aware of how inadequate I was for the task of being a curate in such a busy place. But within days any fears I had were dissolved in the welcome of the parishioners and the greeting of the people of the town.

“I had only to suggest something and there was a volunteer at hand to help me settle in. I have said it before but the door in the Parochial House seemed awful big and not for a moment did I realise just how many times I would walk through that door and how familiar, comfortable and homely that door would become. The staff at the Parochial House and Cathedral were always willing to help and I will always be grateful to them for all their assistance over the years.

“My first Sunday Mass in the Cathedral was a lovely moment and for some unknown reason people seemed to respond to my way of thinking. I am seriously conscious of my brokenness and sinfulness and this seems to help people relate to Jesus and his nearness to us at all times. Princess Diana and Mother Teresa of Kolkata died in my first two weeks in Letterkenny and I remember preaching about the difference in lifestyles and yet the common thread in humanity’s search for truth and meaning.

“The priests that I worked with have all had some influence on me but I will be forever grateful for Fr Francis McLoone for his calm support, steadfastness and beautiful approach to priesthood, people and personalities that came along. Over the years I have often reflected on how blessed I was to begin ministry under the influence of a pastor who knew how brilliant and vulnerable humanity is. But one must always be oneself and soon I was finding my own feet. There were so many positive responses to initiatives that we undertook that really one thing led into another; the thee Parish Visitations when we visited every house in the parish, Jesus Visits His People, the yearly opening of the Mass Rock at Rodger’s Burn, the pilgrimages to far away and the visits to Holy Wells through the county. As people responded I only had to organise a wee bit and things seemed to fall into place.

“The sense of humour of the people of Letterkenny is awesome. In my early days I remember a woman asking me to do her a favour. “Anything at all,” I replied with enthusiasm. “Well,” she says, “when the choir are singing, will you please stay away from the microphone!” Over the years I have shared so much fun and laughter with so many that I think that it is only natural that I will miss it. The comments people would make could bring a smile even on the most sombre of faces and I still giggle at memories of the wit expressed in milliseconds.

“I have been privileged to have been part of personal occasions with the people of Letterkenny and surrounding areas. Weddings, Baptisms, parish celebrations, Wedding Anniversaries, Confirmations allowed us to celebrate great moments in the life of the people of the area. But there was also our share of tragedy with unexpected death and tragic sorrowful situations. Funerals and wakes helped somewhat with the grieving process but for many of us the pain goes on and the sorrow of grief is often a lifetime’s work. Although it can be hard, it is an honourable privilege to be with families during these sorrowful times. To be allowed to take Christ into the pain of life has indeed been something that I will always treasure. To give words for such sad moments is something that I feel only Jesus can do, so I try to allow Him to speak His peace even in the sadness. To pray a Funeral Mass or to bless the body of someone’s loved one is a permission that no priest should ever take lightly. It is with a humble heart that I realise how open the people of Letterkenny were to me and allowed me to be with them in their sorrow and grief. Every death is a loss and maybe one of the less favourable aspects of modern living is how quick society seems to want us to ‘get over’ a loss or to ‘bring closure and move on’. I think that we who have experienced loss know that the grief process is more personal than the experts tell us.

“I think that I will always be thankful to God for the opportunity to serve in Conwal and Leck and to become friends with so many great people. I would love to thank each and every one in a personal way but I know that it would take me forever so I hope that you accept my most sincere thanks for all that you have been and are. I pray God’s blessing on you all and ask that your prayer will be answered in abundance. I really appreciate your gifts and your generosity is second to none. May the power of God’s love enfold you and allow you to come to the full knowledge of Jesus in and through the Holy Spirit.

“Over the past while I have been asked ‘what was the highlight of these twenty-one years spent among the people of St Eunan’s Cathedral?’ It is an impossible for me to try even to begin to answer because there were many highlights – the night in the Golden Grill with the old people and getting the beard shaved or the night in the ‘boxing ring’ with Patrick Gildea and the Lourdes people, the two visit of the relics of St Thérèse and the visit of the relics of St Claude de la Colombiere, Step by Step to feed the Next Child, First Friday People, the different Missions, the 24 hours for the Lord, the Adoration Chapel, the support for Mary’s Meals, knowing Jim Houston, the Year of Mercy and so many more. For all and to you all - thank you.”