Liadh Ní Riada to launch presidential campaign in Gaoth Dobhair this weekend

Sinn Féin presidential candidate, Liadh Ní Riada will launch her campaign in Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair this Saturday.

The event which takes place in the Irish language theatre will be accompanied by music and song.

The evening will commence at 7pm.

Ms. Ní Riada has said she welcomes the fact that the issue of a united Ireland has now become a feature of the Presidential election campaign.

Ms. Ní Riada said: “The island of Ireland today is in transition. Brexit will have a major impact on the political and constitutional future of this island.

“Increasingly the prospect, shape and nature of a united Ireland will be a feature of public discussion and political decision making.”

She said an inclusive, informed and wide ranging conversation about Irish Unity is merited.

She said:“The next great debate will be about Irish Unity and we need to start that conversation and that would be the centerpiece of my presidency. As President, I will initiate an inclusive citizens conversation on a future united Ireland.”

She said that her vision of a new Ireland would be a pluralist and inclusive that respects the traditions of all.