Further appeal issued as the search for missing woman continues

Gardaí in south Donegal have been carrying out door to door inquiries for a woman who has been missing for over a week.

Rhonda O’Loughlin has been missing from Bridgetown, Laghey since last Sunday.

An appeal issued last week provided a possible sighting of her at around 1.30pm last Sunday walking from Bridgetown in the direction of the main Donegal Town to Ballyshannon Road.

The 34-year-old is described as 5ft 5′, of slim build with brown or auburn hair, wearing a grey tracksuit bottom and distinctive pink shoes.

Searches have been ongoing in the area since last week.

The Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter was involved in the search early last week.

Search teams made up of local volunteers and gardai continued the search over the weekend.

Also at the weekend gardaí begun door to door inquiries.

Gardai have been assisted by Civil Defence and army personnel who were helping with searches yesterday.

The search was concentrating on the link road between Bridgetown and the N15 between Ballyshannon and Donegal Town.

Gardaí are appealing to all residents and farmers in the Bridgetown, Ballintra, Mullinasole and Laghey areas to check outhouses, sheds and unoccupied buildings. They are also asking owners of holiday homes to check their property.

Ballyshannon Garda Superintendent Colm Nevin also appealed for B&B owners and hotels in Donegal, Sligo, and Leitrim.

Speaking on Ocean FM today, he said: “Did Ronda O’Loughlin check into your premises between September 23 and yesterday September 30th?”