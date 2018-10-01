Deputy Gallagher welcomes funding for youth organisations

The Leas Cheann Comhairle, Deputy Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher has received confirmation that youth projects across the county are to receive funding.

He said that over the last number of months he has made numerous representations for different projects across the county.

He said: "Each year, I am taken back at the sheer volume of work being carried out on a voluntary basis in the youth sector and funding programmes, such as this one, go some way into assisting the sector meet the demands placed on it by their activities.

Letterkenny Youth Information Centre will receive funding of €11,047.25, Youth Development Scheme will receive funding of €9,900.00.

The Deck Youth Development Project will benefit from €17,330.45 whilst the Daybreak Programme 5,007.05. The Youth Outreach Project will receive funding of €13,202.81.

The Dungloe-based representative added that the funding will be of great assistance to the various groups within the county.

He said that numerous voluntary and active youth groups have been extremely active in making their applications to the Department over the past year whilst other groups may well be disappointed in failing to receive funding in this round of funding.

"I wish to compliment the groups which have secured funding today in this funding round and commend the great work they do in their respective communities," he said.