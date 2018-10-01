Irish Water invite the people of Falcarragh to attend meeting

An information evening in relation to the Falcarragh Sewerage Scheme will take place this evening.

Irish Water has invited members of the public to attend the event which begins at 5.30pm in the Ionad Acmhainne, Baile an Átha, Ballina Estate.

The evening will come to an end at 7.30pm.

During the evening members of the project team will be available to answer any questions you may have in relation to the project.