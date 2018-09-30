Naomh Conaill show their class to dethrone the champions

Naomh Conaill made up for the bitter taste of last year's county final defeat to Kilcar with this thoroughly deserved victory over a gritty but severely understrength Kilcar side before a huge crowd in Tir Conaill Park on Sunday.

Naomh Conaill . . . 1-9

Kilcar . . . 0-6

But while Naomh Conaill earned their victory in mostly treacherous conditions, a courageous Kilcar also contributed richly to a game that ended on a fairly frenetic note.

However. the winners can thank super sub Brendan McDyer who bounced from the bench and hit two crucial points on the trot to steer his team home to victory.

McDyer's well struck points put Naomh Conaill into a 0-9 to 0-6 lead in the 62nd minute.

And the match was well over when a high lobbing ball broke between Kilcar keeper Eamon McGinley and Naomh Conaill's impressive Kieran Gallagher.

Gallagher seemed to be impeded and he appeared to carry the ball over the line a la Joe Sheridan of Meath.

But referee Enda McFeely gave the goal which was totally academic.

However in context, Kilcar were struck a heavy blow when they lost star midfielder Mark McHugh who injured his ac socket in his shoulder following a legitimate clash with a Glenties player.

His injury caused a considerable hold up in an already stop-start first half.

This was a hammer blow to Barry Doherty's boys as they were also minus the stellar talents of Paddy McBrearty and Ryan McHugh and they faced an enormous battle.

But like true champions, they took the game to Glenties in the second half when the wind died a bit and Matthew McClean struck two glorious points into the breeze to leave just a point between the sides as Naomh Conaill led by 0-7 to 0-6 with five minutes left to play.

However, Glenties then sprung McDyer who showed all his craft and experience to shoot those vital points and steer his team home.

Kilcar did their best to snatch victory but just did not have the necessary firepower to cause an upset.

The first half was a very cagey affair and Kilcar got off to the best possible start when Ciaran McGinley landed a point after just 37 seconds.

This was swiftly followed by the first of Matthew McClean's three points to give Kilcar a two point advantage.

A swirling wind and treacherous showers made good football impossible and Kilcar did not score again for 27 minutes but hit five costly wides.

Glenties worked hard to contain their opponents playing into a stiff breeze and did not score until the 23rd minute when Ciaran Thompson pointed a free.

Dermot Molloy levelled matters in a similar fashion a few minutes later before Stephen McBrearty hit the point of the half from 35 metres to put Kilcar ahead by 0-3 to 0-2.

Glenties had the wind in the second half and made reasonable use of it by hitting the next three points from Gallagher, Ciaran Thompson and Jason Campbell to lead by 0-5 to 0-3.

Kilcar were forced to attack and they did with gusto with McClean striking some fine points into the breeze.

Ciaran McGinley made several attempts to penetrate the Glenties defence, but Eoin Waide, Marty Boyle and Anthony Thompson stood firm.

The quality of football improved immensely as the wind dropped, but Glenties showed all their craft, experience and most crucially their bench to go into the semi-finals.

But Kilcar produced an heroic effort in trying circumstances and certainly went out on their shields like the true warriors they are.

NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Eoghan McGettigan, A J Gallagher, Jason Campnbell (0-1); Kevin McGettigan (0-1), Anthony Thompson, Eoin Waide; Ethan O'Donnell, Kieran Gallagher (1-2); Marty Boyle, Leo McLoone, Ultan Doherty; Dermot Molloy, Ciaran Thompson (0-3, 2f), Eunan Doherty.

Subs; John O'Malley for Eoghan McGettigan (52), Brendan McDyer (0-2) for Dermot Molloy (54), Aaron Thompson for Jason Campbell (58), Seamus Corcoran for Ethan O'Donnell (64)

KILCAR: Eamon McGinley; Barry McGinley, Conor McShane, Pauric Carr; Andrew McClean, Michael Hegarty, Barry Shovlin; Ciaran McGinley (0-1), Mark McHugh; Eoin McHugh, Stephen McBrearty, Matthew McClean (0-3); Conor Doherty, Brian O'Donnell, Oran Doogan.

Subs; Aodhan McGinley for Mark McHugh (inj 10), Darragh O'Donnell for Conor Doherty (43),

Referee: Enda McFeely (Convoy).