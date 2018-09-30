Death Notices for Donegal for Sunday evening, September 30

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Jimmy Murray, The Port, Inver, Co. Donegal

- Catherine Sheeran, Stonepark, Mountcharles, Co. Donegal

- Vera Sheerin, nee (Mc Shea), Bundoran and Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

- Marion Gregg, nee Cornett, Drumcrow, West,Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

- Margaret Kelly (nee Farren) late of Gortinarren, Culdaff, Co. Donegal

- Jimmy Martin, Bishop Rogan Park, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare and late of Co Donegal and Clarke Barracks, Curragh Camp

- Delia Bonner, Arlands, Burtonport

- Claire McGee, Rushfield Road, Carrigans

Jimmy Murray, The Port, Inver, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Jimmy Murray, The Port, Inver, Co. Donegal.

Removal from the residence of his daughter Deborah Murray on Sunday morning at 11am. to St. Naul's Church Ardaghey for 11 30am. funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ardaghey cemetery. One way system in operation for the wake entering at the Port Road entrance.

Catherine Sheeran, Stonepark, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Catherine Sheeran, Stonepark, Mountcharles, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at her residence. Remains reposing at her late residence. Removal from there on Monday morning going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. House private to family only please.

Vera Sheerin, nee (Mc Shea), Bundoran and Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Vera Sheerin, nee (Mc Shea), Bundoran and Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral arrangements Later. Enquiries to Conlan & Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran, on 0879670448.

Marion Gregg, nee Cornett, Drumcrow, West,Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Marion Gregg, nee Cornett, Drumcrow, West,Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Peacefully at her residence.

Remains reposing at her residence on Monday from 3pm to 9pm and on Tuesday from 3pm to 9pm. House private at all other times. Remains will arrive in Garrison Parish Church on Wednesday for 12 noon Funeral Service followed by private cremation. Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Cancer Belfast City Hospital c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison Co Fermanagh BT93 4BY.

Margaret Kelly (nee Farren) late of Gortinarren, Culdaff, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Margaret Kelly (nee Farren) late of Gortinarren, Culdaff, sister of Liam Farren of Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Jimmy Martin, Bishop Rogan Park, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare and late of Co Donegal and Clarke Barracks, Curragh Camp

The death has occurred of Jimmy Martin, Bishop Rogan Park, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare and late of Co Donegal and Clarke Barracks, Curragh Camp. 27th September 2018. Peacefully at Curragh Lawns Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Tom and Pat, daughters Hazel and Karen, sons-in-law Mick and Niall, daughters-in-law Martina and Jannette, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Hazel's residence, Hillside, Kilcullen from 2pm on Sunday until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8pm. Removal from there on Monday morning at 10.30am to the Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Bridget, Kilcullen, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Delia Bonner, Arlands, Burtonport

The death has taken place of Delia Bonner, Arlands, Burtonport. Her remains will be reposing at her late residence this (Sunday) evening from 6pm. Rosary at 9pm

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres. Interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Family home private the morning of the funeral. There is a one way system from Irelands to Keadue.

Claire McGee, Rushfield Road, Carrigans

The death has taken place September 30th 2018 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Claire McGee, Rushfield Road, Carrigans. Reposing at her nephew, Brian Taylor`s home, Dunmore, Carrigans on Sunday September 30th from 7p.m.

Funeral leaving her nephew`s home on Tuesday October 2nd at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.