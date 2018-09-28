SIPTU members at RAP decide to escalate campaign of industrial action

Strike action is planned to take place at Rapid Action Packaging (RAP) plant in Gaoth Dobhair at 7am on Tuesday, October 2.

SIPTU members have decided to escalate their campaign of industrial action with a 24-hour work stoppage set to take place.

It follows on from a 16-hour work stoppage on Monday, September 24.

SIPTU Organiser, Declan Ferry, said: “Our members were greatly encouraged by the support they received from the local community and political representatives during their work stoppage earlier this week."

It is understood that central to the dispute is the company management's refusal to recognise the right of workers represented by SIPTU to union representation for the purpose of collective bargaining.

“There is also a growing need for the full engagement of local government and all the political parties in securing a just conclusion," Mr Ferry said.