Search resumes this morning in south Donegal for missing woman

Searches are continuing this morning in south Donegal for Rhonda O'Loughlin who has been missing since Sunday.

Around 30 people, comprising of local volunteers and gardaí, are carrying out searches in the Bridgetown area for the 34-year-old.

The search resumed at 9am this morning.

The Sligo-based Coast Guard helicopter was involved in the search on Tuesday.

A sighting of a woman fitting her description was reported to gardaí following an appeal earlier this week.

Gardaí received fresh information that a woman matching her description was seen about 1 km from the house she was staying at in Bridgetown at about 1.30pm on Sunday, September 23.

The woman was seen walking from Bridgetown in the direction of the main Ballyshannon to Donegal Town road.

She is described as wearing bright pink distinctive footwear.

She is described as 5ft 5', of slim build with brown/auburn coloured hair.

She was last seen wearing a red top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact gardaí at Ballyshannon on 071 9858530.