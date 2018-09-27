Interested retailers urged to make business case for retaining Post Offices

Minister Joe McHugh has secured a commitment that An Post will consider business cases for transferring post office services to a retailer in any area where postmasters or postmistresses have taken voluntary retirement.

Minister McHugh said: “I understand community concerns about the future of post office services but I want to reassure people that where other business people and retailers express an interest in retaining a post office and an interest in taking over the service then An Post are willing to talk with them."

The deputy said that he raised concerns in relation to closures with Government colleagues: “I have raised concerns about closures with Government colleagues and I would like to thank Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten for taking the issues raised in Donegal on board."

Assurance

Deputy McHugh said that he has been assured by the ministers that the lines of communication are open to any business person who would like to discuss the issue of taking over a viable operation: “I have been assured by him that An Post will definitely speak to any retailer, newsagent, shop owner or any other business person in any of the locations affected by post office closures to discuss the possibility of taking over a viable operation.”

Mr McHugh, Government Chief Whip and Minister for the Irish language, Gaeltacht and the Islands, said: “The message I want to deliver is that An Post is willing to talk to any business that thinks they can make a go of a post office service and to any business that believes they can make a solid, viable case for the service to be transferred.”