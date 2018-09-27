Gardaí issue new information in the search for woman missing in south Donegal

Gardaí have issued fresh information in their appeal about the whereabouts of 34-year-old Rhonda O'Loughlin who was last seen near Bridgetown, Laghey on Sunday.

Following their appeal gardaí have received fresh information that a woman matching her description was seen about 1 km from the house she was staying at in Bridgetown at about 1.30pm on Sunday, September 23.

The woman was seen walking from Bridgetown in the direction of the main Ballyshannon to Donegal Town road.

She is described as wearing bright pink distinctive footwear.

Searches for Ms O'Loughlin have been continuing today after continuing up to dark last night.

She is described as 5ft 5', of slim build with brown/auburn coloured hair.

She was last seen wearing a red top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Gardai at Ballyshannon on 071 9858530 with any information.