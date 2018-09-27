Donegal County Council agrees to honour Sean McEniff

Donegal County Council has passed a motion calling for the council to recognise the long-standing contribution made to public life by the late county councillor Sean McEniff.

The council passed a motion calling for some sort of recognition for the late hotelier which could come by way of naming a place, road or street in his honour.

The motion to recognise Mr McEniff, who died in 2017, came from Fianna Fáil councillor Ciaran Brogan.

The Letterkenny councillor said that the late Bundoran councillor deserved the recognition due to his 50 years of service to the council and his contribution to the county and his hometown of Bundoran.

The motion was passed despite a request from independent councillor John Campbell to have it deferred.

Cllr Brogan said the council needed to come up with a project to honour his 57 years in public life.

Cllr Brogan described Mr McEniff as ‘Mr Tourism’ and said the amount of work he did and the contribution he made to Bundoran and the whole county deserved recognition.

Cllr John Campbell called for the deferment of the motion on the grounds that the motion was premature as the council had previously passed a motion calling for an independent inquiry into the investigation of the disappearance of Mary Boyle following allegations that a politician had interfered in the case.

In 2016 Mr McEniff denied he was the politician at the centre of an alleged cover-up in the disappearance of Mary Boyle.

Cllr Campbell also said that any changes to place names could only be passed at the municipal district level and only after a plebiscite.

Cathaoirleach Seamus Ó Domhnaill refused the call for the deferment saying the motion was before the council and he would deal with it.

No seconder was found for Cllr Campbell's motion.

Thanking councillors for their support Cllr Brogan said Mr McEniff’s track record was there for people to see. “He was a man of huge honour and a man of huge integrity,” he said.

The motion was seconded by Cllr Michéal Naughton who said it would be fitting for the council to do something in his memory.

Sean McEniff was first elected to Bundoran Urban District Council in 1960 and remained a member until 2014.

He was first elected to Donegal County Council in 1967 and served until 1979.

He was elected again in 1985 and held his seat until his death in 2017.

In a reply to the motion, Donegal County Council said it has recognised the exceptional public service of individuals in the past in various ways including naming places, roads, streets in their honour.