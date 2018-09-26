Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, September 26, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John Devine, Sprackburn Drive, Letterkenny, formerly Ballyholey, Claudy, Co Derry

- Christy Byrne, Muing, Carnefowler, Belmullet, Mayo and Glencolmcille

- Michael Farren, Coast Guard Station, Greencastle, and formally Shrove

- Edward Doherty, 3 Flackfields, Convoy and formerly of Lifford

- Charles Long, Glassalts, Carndonagh

- Cathal Duffy, Aughadaughley, Portsalon

John Devine, Sprackburn Drive, Letterkenny, formerly Ballyholey, Claudy, Co Derry

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Devine, Sprackburn Drive, Letterkenny and formerly from Ballyholey, Claudy, Co Derry.

Remains will repose at his son in law and daughter Brian and Maureen Carlin, Rahan, Letterkenny from 6pm this evening, Wednesday 26th September.

Removal from Rahan on Friday morning, September 28th at 9.20am to St Eunan’s Cathedral for requiem mass at 10 o’clock and interment afterwards in the family plot at Conwal cemetery.

Christy Byrne, Muing, Carnefowler, Belmullet, Mayo and Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of Christy Byrne, Muing, Carnefowler, Belmullet, Mayo and Glencolmcille.

Remains reposing at McDonnell's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Belmullet on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 7.30. Funeral will arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Carne on Thursday for Funeral Mass at 1 o'clock, followed by burial in Emlybeg Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to "Cara Iorrais", c/o McDonnell Funeral Directors, Belmullet.

Michael Farren, Coast Guard Station, Greencastle, and formally Shrove

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Michael Farren, Coast Guard Station, Greencastle, and formally Shrove.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home, Tooban, Burnfoot on Wednesday at 12 noon to his late residence.

Funeral Friday morning leaving his home at 10.15am going to St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family time please, from 11pm – 11am

Edward Doherty, 3 Flackfields, Convoy and formerly of Lifford

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Edward Doherty, 3 Flackfields, Convoy and formerly of Letterbrick, Cloghan, Lifford.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Charles Long, Glassalts, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at his home of Charles Long, Glassalts, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10.15am, to the church of The Sacred Hearts, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Internment afterward in adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Cathal Duffy, Aughadaughley, Portsalon

The death has occurred of Cathal Duffy, Aughadaughley, Portsalon.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass will be held at St. Columba's Church, Massmount on Thursday, September 27 at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Haematology and Oncology Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital and The Irish Blood Transfusion Service c/o any family member.

