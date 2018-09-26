Minister McHugh Hosts Fact-Finding Mission with Tory Islanders

Minister Joe McHugh has hosted a fact-finding mission for islanders from Oileán Thorai as part of consultations on securing a new ferry for the island.

Minister for the Irish language, Gaeltacht and the Islands, Deputy McHugh, said: “I want to thank the members of Comharchumann Oileán Thorai for making the long journey south to allow me to host this consultation."

The public representative said that discussions with ferry owners in Doolin, County Clare has enabled them to learn more about sourcing a new boat for Oileán Thorai and the process that other operators have gone through to source new boats and consider designs.

The Government Chief Whip, Deputy McHugh, was joined in Doolin by manager of the Comharchumman Marjorie Uí Chearbhaill and a number of other members alongside Pól Ó Gallchóir, the chairperson of Foras na Gaeilge.

“This consultation was not only a chance to see first-hand the different modern boats that are operating from and to other islands along the western seaboard but more importantly it gives us a chance to learn more about the process involved in bringing one of these ferries into service,” Mr McHugh said.

Mr McHugh added: “Along with the initiatives that we are taking here with the ferry services earlier this summer my Department secured grant funding of €359,000 for works on the islands off Donegal. We are doing works on the lighthouse road on Arranmore; we have plans progressing for new new cranes on Oileán Thorai and at Machaire Rabhartaigh, a new cargo operation, ongoing discussions on extending helicopter services and plans to publish a revised tender for a longer-term fast ferry."

He said that all these works reflect the Government’s commitment to secure a new passenger ferry boat for Oileán Thorai as pledged in the National Development Plan.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the Islanders of Oileán Thorai and all the islands in order to put their interests at the heart of the decisions that are made in the Department on transport, the language, connectivity, education, the environment. Our islands are truly at the heart of what is best loved and admired about Irish culture and these kind of investments demonstrate how highly we value their communities,” he said.



