Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, September 25, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Edward Doherty, 3 Flackfields, Convoy and formerly of Lifford

- Charles Long, Glassalts, Carndonagh

- Cathal Duffy, Aughadaughley, Portsalon

Edward Doherty, 3 Flackfields, Convoy and formerly of Lifford

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Edward Doherty, 3 Flackfields, Convoy and formerly of Letterbrick, Cloghan, Lifford.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Charles Long, Glassalts, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at his home of Charles Long, Glassalts, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10.15am, to the church of The Sacred Hearts, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Internment afterward in adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Cathal Duffy, Aughadaughley, Portsalon

The death has occurred of Cathal Duffy, Aughadaughley, Portsalon.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass will be held at St. Columba's Church, Massmount on Thursday, September 27 at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Haematology and Oncology Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital and The Irish Blood Transfusion Service c/o any family member.

