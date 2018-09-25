DONEGAL GARDAI ISSUE APPEAL: Missing 34-year-old woman last seen at Bridgetown, Laghey

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 34-year-old Rhonda O'Loughlin.

Rhonda was last seen on Sunday the 23.9.2018 at Bridgetown, Laghey, Co Donegal. She is described as 5ft 5', of slim build with brown/auburn coloured hair. Rhonda was last seen wearing a red top and grey tracksuit bottoms. Please contact Gardai at Ballyshannon on 071 9858530 with any information.

Gardaí have issued this information on the garda facebook page and are asking people to share this post.