51 year old mum is running around Ireland

51 year old mum, Nikki Love, is into her next running adventure, to run 750 miles around Ireland in aid of The 401 Foundation and to encourage primary school pupils to get active

Nikki Love completed a gruelling 63 marathons in 63 days between August and October last year.

That running adventure took her on a journey all over the UK from John O'Groats to Land’s End, St David’s to Folkestone, finishing off in Leicester.

During her 63 marathons, Nikki visited more than 20 primary schools giving talks on goals, ambitions and self-belief and then encouraged the students to run a short way with her.

Wanting to continue to encourage and inspire school children to take pride in their achievements, Nikki decided to continue her long distance adventures and running Ireland seemed to be the next logical step! As part of this adventure Nikki has included a virtual element so that primary schools, and individuals, can join her from wherever they are in the world.

“Running is such a great way to see a place and a great way to meet people. I’m very excited about our schools programme and virtual run ... lots of people can join me on this adventure”.

She started out from Belfast last Friday (Sept. 21) and will circumnavigate her way around the country passing through Derry, Sligo, Galway, Limerick, Dingle, Killarney, Cork, Waterford, Dublin and back to Belfast.

On Wednesday, she'll run from Derry to Stranorlar (40k) and her journey will continue on Thursday from Stranorlar to Donegal Town (29k), and then on Friday, she'll go from Donegal Town to Mullaghmore (44k).

Nikki’s concept for primary school involvement will see each school build teams of 25 to 30 students who will run for 15 minutes a day for 5 weeks. Their team mileage will be uploaded to the app and their team icon will follow Nikki as she makes her way around the country.

"I am not an elite athlete, I am just someone who loves running - it is all about having a positive mindset"

Running is something that is very close to her heart and has turned to the sport many times in her life in helping her to overcome various difficulties. With an appreciation for the benefits that come from conquering adversity through attaining a sense of accomplishment in something that she loves, Nikki aspires to empower others to do the same with their own lives; using running as a tool for positivity in all walks of life, regardless of background or disadvantages.

Nikki wants others to get involved in her challenge with the aim of reaching 75,000 virtual miles and raising as much money as she can for charity. Whether you run, walk, run/walk or run/dance (something Nikki likes to do), this is a great opportunity to be involved in a running adventure.

Taking in some of the most spectacular sights of Ireland, any money that Nikki raises while in the Ireland will be donated to Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland.

“I followed Shane Finn on his amazing 24 marathons in 24 days challenge last year and read about the great work that that the charity he raised money for, Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland, did. One thing I wanted out of this adventure was for any money I raise to stay in the areas that it is raised in. For this reason any money raised in Ireland will be donated to Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland to go towards the great work that they do.”

With her plans to take on running more countries in the future, the pure ambition and determination born out of a love of adventure means that Nikki’s ultimate dream goal of ‘running around the world’ is well on its way to being achieved.