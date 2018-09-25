Donegal GAA to receive €100,000 from J P McManus donation to all counties

Donegal GAA is to benefit to the tune of €100,000 from Limerick businessman and sports fanatic J P McManus’s donation of €3.2 million to the GAA, which is to be distributed to all GAA Clubs in the country.

JP McManus is the main sponsor of the Limerick GAA and to mark the county’s winning of this year’s winners All-Ireland hurling final he is to donate €100,000 to each the 32 county GAA boards. He wants the money distributed equally among the clubs in each county.

Donegal has 40 GAA clubs, 39 football and one sole hurling club, Setanta. This would see each club in Donegal received €2,500 each.

He has sent a letter to each county board stating the intention is for the continued development of Gaelic Games in the country.

J P McManus has been the main sponsor of Limerick GAA for years and is an all round fanatic of all sports. He is heavily involved in horse racing.

The donation has been described as "unprecedented" and an "incredible gesture" by a spokesperson for the GAA in Croke Park and has also been welcomed by Donegal chairman Mick McGrath.