Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, September 24, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Edward Doherty, 3 Flackfields, Convoy and formerly of Letterbrick, Cloghan, Lifford.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of George McDermott, Gortlee, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday evening from 6pm.

Removal from there at 7pm on Monday to St. Eunan’s Cathedral to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 25 at 10am with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

