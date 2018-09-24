Donegal County Council will not nominate a presidential candidate

Donegal County Council will not be nominating a presidential candidate.

Councillors had until noon today to table a motion for a special meeting to nominate a candidate.

The deadline passed without a motion being tabled at today’s regular monthly meeting of the council.

The closing date for nominations is noon on Wednesday.

Cathaoirleach Seamus Ó Domhnaill said he had had no contact from any councillors about holding a special meeting.

After a request of clarification from Sinn Féin councillor Marie Therese Gallagher, the cathaoirleach said there was no need for this council to hold a special meeting.

He said notice of three days would have to be given of such a meeting.

“If I were now to give three clear days notice that means that meeting would be held after the nomination process has closed,” he said. “Therefore, Donegal County Council, because of decisions of members and myself, is not in a position to nominate a candidate for the presidential election.”

Businessman Peter Casey who has secured a nomination visited Lifford to meet councillors outside of the council chamber today.