Raising money for charity is a snip for popular priest

A popular priest who recently had his head and beard shaved for charity has raised a staggering €10,700, to date.

The money will go towards the provision of vital youth services in the Gaoth Dobhair community.

Father Brian Ó'Fearraigh decided to 'brave the shave' and cut his luscious locks to raise vital funds to support the enhancement of vital your services in the community of Gaoth Dobhair and provide a Youth Drop-In Centre.

On Saturday, September 15, the much-loved priest had his first cut in Leo's tavern at 9.30pm before moving to Seán Óg's for 10.30pm for some more trimming and onto Teach Mhicí for the final haircut at 11.30pm.

He said: "This sponsored head and beard shave was held to raise much needed funds for a cause close to my heart, namely, to support the enhancement of vital Youth Services in our community. We aim to provide a dedicated Youth Drop-In Centre, Ionad Óige Ghaoth Dobhair, that will provide a supportive environment, in the heart of our community for our young people."

He said that it is hoped that the proposed multi-purpose Youth Resource Centre will meet the social, recreational, educational and personal needs of our young people.

Father Brian has thanked all those who have helped him in any way with his charity work, those who took part, those who donated and anyone who helped him in any way.

Money continues to be accepted so if you would like to donate, please contact Father Brian on social media.