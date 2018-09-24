SIPTU members at Gaoth Dobhair factory are on strike this morning

SIPTU members who work at the Rapid Action Packaging (RAP) plant on the Gaoth Dobhair industrial estate are on strike this morning.

Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson Deputy Pearse Doherty has lent his support to the workers who are taking part in the 16 hour work stoppage today.

It’s understood that central to the dispute is company management’s refusal to recognise the right of workers represented by SIPTU to union representation for the purpose of collective bargaining.

Speaking from the picket line this morning, Deputy Doherty said: “As a show of solidarity, I have come out this morning to join these workers who’ve taken to the picket line here outside the RAP factory premises as part of today’s 16 hour work stoppage by employees represented by the SIPTU Trade Union."

The strike action comes following a recent ballot by SIPTU members at the factory who voted decisively in favour of industrial action due to a number of outstanding issues concerning employment and working conditions.

“I understand that central to this dispute between management and these workers is management’s decision to ignore a recent Labour Court recommendation and its refusing to recognise the right of workers to union representations for collective bargaining purposes. I again want to repeat calls I made last month when I urged both management and officials representing SIPTU workers to come together and discuss these outstanding issues which have resulted in today’s planned picket.

“Naturally, these striking workers have not taken the decision to partake in today’s work stoppage lightly however, it’s clear that the ongoing refusal by management to fully adhere to this recent recommendation of the Labour Court in this instance has been a major factor in leading to today’s strike action," he said.

It is understood that SIPTU has written to management to outline that union representatives are prepared and willing to sit down with them to discuss all outstanding issues in the hope that a resolution can be found.



“Likewise, I am again calling on Údarás na Gaeltachta, as a state agency that has provided supports to the company over the years, to also play a role here by encouraging both RAP management and these workers to enter into talks aimed at ending this dispute,” he said.

In recent weeks, Deputy Joe McHugh urged all parties to open dialogue.

