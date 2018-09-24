Ernest Walton STEM Bursary for Donegal student

Adam McGlinchey, Crana College past student, has been awarded one of only 10 Ernest Walton STEM Bursaries for 2018.



As part of the Department of Education's Third Level Bursary Scheme 2018, 10 bursaries were awarded nationally to students from DEIS schools who pursue courses at third level in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM).



Adam achieved an impressive 543 points in the Leaving Certificate and is now studying Biological and Biomedical Sciences in Trinity College, Dublin.



Principal of Crana College Kevin Cooley said: "Adam was one of our hardest working students who sat the Leaving Cert in June. Success in the Leaving Cert is a huge test of a student's character and academic ability but it requires family support too. I am delighted for Adam and his parents, Shaun and Julie."