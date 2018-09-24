No presidential nomination expected today at Sligo meeting while no nominations before Donegal Council meeting

Donegal County Council has no motion on the agenda when it meets to nominate a candidate for president while Sligo county councillors who hold a special meeting this morning to nominate a candidate to run for president in all liklihood won'tpick anyone.

That’s because the two nominees put forward in motions by councillors for this morning’s meeting have already got the required nominations from four local authorities.

Earlier this month, seven presidential hopefuls made their case at a meeting with Sligo councillors - Sean Gallagher, Kevin Sharkey, Peter Casey, Patrick Feeney, John Groarke, Gemma O'Doherty and Sarah Louise Mulligan.

Councillors then decided to meet this morning to decide on who they would nominate, with Fianna Fáil Councillor Keith Henry having proposed Sean Gallagher and Independent Councillor Michael Clarke putting forward Peter Casey - both of whom are already in the race having secured nominations elsewhere.

Leitrim councillors have already nominated Sean Gallagher .

Donegal Cathaoirleach Seamus O Domhnaill says Donegal’s situation is similar to Sligo in that candidates that councillors might be proposing have already got the nominations they need.