A family affair for Tuesday night's Opry le Daniel

Tuesday night's episode of popular country music series Opry le Daniel, hosted by Donegal’s own Daniel O’ Donnell, brings a first to TG4 television with the introduction of a ‘family affair’ with one of Ireland’s favourite entertainers, Derek Ryan, being accompanied onstage by his father Pat and brother Adrian.

Although Derek is said to have made his breakthrough in 2010, the 28-year-old was a rather well seasoned performer before that. His first foray into music was alongside his brother Adrian, performing as the Ryan Brothers, but previously he would have attended Fleadh Cheoil, the enormous Irish music fest, on a regular basis with his father Pat, winning two All-Ireland titles in bodhran and ceili drumming.

Derek decided to follow his dream of becoming a country singer-songwriter, is now touring all over the country with his band and has performed on RTÉ’s Late Late Show.

Derek’s debut single was ‘God’s Plan’ which won ‘Song of the Year’ at the Northern Irish Country Music Awards and more recently Derek won two awards at the 'Sunday World CMA's', those being Album Of The Year for ‘The Fire’ and Songwriter Of The Year.

He has had competition victories in A Song for Carlow, and the International Song of Peace and his album, ‘The Simple Things’ has garnered him an Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year honour from the Sunday World.

From Moy to Melbourne and Limavady to London – Derek Ryan is Irish country music’s golden boy.

Derek, Pat and Adrian can be seen in concert on Opry le Daniel on Tuesday night, September 25 at the prime time of 9.30pm.