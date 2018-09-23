Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, September 23

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Sheila Boyle (Condy), Chapel Road, Dungloe and formerly of Meenbanad

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Sheila Boyle (Condy), Chapel Road, Dungloe and formerly of Meenbanad.

Her remains will repose in McGlynn's Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Dungloe today (Sunday), with viewing from 3pm.

Removal from there at 5.45pm going to St Crona’s Church for 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Barbara Griffin née Neeson, Sessiagh Cottage, Castlefinn

The death has occurred of Barbara Griffin née Neeson, Sessiagh Cottage, Castlefinn.

Funeral Service in Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlederg on Sunday morning, September 23 at 11.30am followed by Private Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan.

The house is private to family members only please at the request of the deceased.

Teresa McGilloway, Kinnego, Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Teresa McGilloway, Kinnego, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Funeral from her late residence on Sunday morning, September 23 at 10.10am for 11am Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maureen Harkin, Knockamany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maureen Harkin, Knockamany.

Funeral from Connelly’s Homes Chapel, Malin Town on Sunday, September 23 at 10am going to St Patrick’s Church, Auchaclay, Malin for Funeral Mass at 10.30am.

Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.

Vincent McDaid, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Vincent McDaid Senior, 6 Orchard Grove, Newtowncunningham and formerly of Lower Main Street, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral from his former residence at Lower Main Street, Newtowncunningham on Sunday afternoon, September 23 at 1.30pm going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for Funeral Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Little Angels School, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Carmel McCallion, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Carmel McCallion, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Eunan's Cathedral at 12 noon on Sunday with interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

John Jordan, Woodside, Ramelton

The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Jordan, Woodside, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

Betty Meehan, (nee McIntyre) Castle Street, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Betty Meehan, (nee McIntyre) Castle Street, Donegal Town.

Remains residing at her family home, Castle Street, Donegal Town with the wake on Sunday from 2pm to 8pm. House strictly private at all other times and on the morning of the funeral please.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town with burial immediately afterwards in Clar Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to C.A.S.A.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.