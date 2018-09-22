Calm after the storms - lovely Saturday in Donegal

Storm Ali nearly blew the ploughing championships away and the debate remains in relation to how adequate the warnings were for Storm Ali which caused problems in Donegal and elsewhere, sadly resulting in the loss of two lives.

But, after all the storms, today, Saturday, is a real change of tempo, a sunny, calm day here in Donegal, but there's nos pare heat!

Storm Callum had been expected to follow Ali, Bronagh and ex-hurricane Helene on Saturday on Sunday but Callum hasn't given anything like the bother we had with Ali B!

A large area of high pressure is set to dominate conditions through the coming week, ensuring plenty of sunshine, dry conditions, but also the first ground frosts of the year during the start of next week.

"Temperatures will vary over the coming week with cooler conditions likely on Monday and Tuesday as winds will be more northerly in direction, however through the second half of the week, winds will switch and come from a more southerly and southeasterly direction, bringing temperatures back above average for the time of year," Cathal Nolan from the Midland Weather Channel said.

"The rain will clear during tonight and Sunday will be a mainly dry day, with good sunny spells throughout, but feeling cool in a northwest breeze," he concluded