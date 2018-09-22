North West Simon Community Annual Sleep Out in Letterkenny and Sligo

The annual ‘Sleep Out’ in aid of North West Simon Community will take place on Fri, 5th Oct in Letterkenny and Sligo. This event forms part of Simon Week, an awareness campaign on homelessness and its causes taking place nationally from Mon1st to Sun 7th Oct.

The Annual Street Sleep is taking place in Letterkenny and Sligo on Fri, 5th Oct and the North West Simon are urging businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals from all walks of life to sign up today and support our worthy cause!

‘You hold the key to a brighter future! ☺

So sign-up today and help change someone’s life for the better!

If interested, please contact Collette on: T: 074 9121613 M: 087 0552478 or E: collette@northwestsimon.ie You must be over 18 years to take part in the Sleep Out.

Each participate will receive a Certificate and return home with the satisfaction that they have helped make a difference in their local Simon Community.

Once a participant signs up and meets the fundraising team they will receive a fundraising pack which will provide details of the event and include a Sponsorship Card.

For further details, check out North West Simon Community facebook page www.facebook.com/northwestsimoncommunity