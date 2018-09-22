€600,000 for disadvantaged communities in Donegal  annopunced by Minister McHugh

Minister Joe McHugh has announced that funding for community projects in disadvantaged areas of Donegal has been increased to €600,565 – about four times the original allocation.

“Donegal is receiving one of the highest allocations in the country behind only Dublin and Cork as part of this Government’s concerted efforts to specifically target the needs of communities,” Mr McHugh said.

“The original allocation was €159,461 but that has soared to more than €600,000 after the overall budget for the expanded Community Enhancement Programme was increased by €8million. That is a clear marker of the community focus of the Fine Gael-led Government.”

The Community Enhancement Programme, run by the Department of Rural and Community and Development, will focus its work on improving facilities such as community centres and amenities, town parks and common areas and spaces, CCTV and energy efficiency projects.