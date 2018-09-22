Thomas Pringle TD introduces new legislation to make housing and health a right under Irish constitution

Independent TD Thomas Pringle this week introduced a new piece of legislation which would make housing, health, education (among others) fundamental human rights with full protection under the Irish constitution.

“My new Economic, Social and Cultural Rights Bill (ESC Rights) will bring about a referendum asking the people to enshrine basic human rights like the right to housing, health and education, the right to strike and access social welfare, among numerous others in the Irish Constitution.

“It will not mean handing over keys to a house overnight but it will hold the Government to account by forcing it to justify where it’s spending public money. If the Government fails to adequately maintain the rights of its citizens these rights can be defended in the court of law," he said.