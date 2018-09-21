Go out looking spooktacular this Halloween

A make-up artist who trained in the London School of Make-Up is living in Letterkenny and is looking forward to making people look stunningly beautiful this Halloween.

Since her new business was established earlier this year, Stephany Assenmacher has found that her new enterprise 'Believe in You' has proved very successful and continues to blossom.

Stephany is a mobile make-up artist and where warranted will call to your home as part of her service. You can also invite your friends along to avail of the service as you all prepare for your Halloween party.

Stephany has a wonderful personality and enjoys working with people.

For those who want to look absolutely stunning this Halloween Stephany has also trained as a nail technician so you can avail of the excellent services that she has to offer.

"Halloween is coming and everybody wants to look their best and I am looking forward to being busy," she said.

You can contact Stephany on social media. You can also call her on 083 4085085.