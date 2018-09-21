A host of events taking place across the county with Culture Night

Culture Night takes place today and affords people the opportunity to sample loads of free cultural and arts events around the county.

Culture Night has become an annual event – this is the 10th year that Letterkenny has taken part.

The idea is that venues open their doors and put on shows for free for the general public to enjoy with the goal of converting a casual or first time attender into a regular cultural consumer.



There are 39 events planned for 26 different venues – for you to enjoy for free this Friday.

Letterkenny Town Park hosts Inishowen Carnival’s Spiky Tribe – an illuminated sculpture trail brought to life with music, dance and performance featuring a coalition of local groups of dancers, stilt walkers and fire performers.

The park also hosts DreamScape, an outdoor illuminated art installation nestled among the young trees in the park. Down the road at An Grianán Kyle Riley and The Temper Tantrums provides music for the under 8’s on the main stage at 7pm while there’s comedy for the grown ups in the Eatery bar at 9 with Paraic Gallagher’s Culture Night Comedy Cavalcade.

Tuath

Tuath headline alternative music showcase Disturbance at No. 58 above The Central Bar for those who like their art to pack a heavier punch and there’s events more or less everywhere you turn including at Donegal County Museum, Artworks Picture Framing, Conwal Parish Church, North West Words at Café Davitt, The Library, The Cottage Bar, The Courthouse, The Hosptial, The Motley Crow, The Regional Cultural Centre, St Eunan’s Cathedral and Universal Books.

There’s a full comprehensive rundown of all this Friday’s Culture Night Activities online at www.donegalcoco.ie

Other highlights this weekend

The Millenium Forum in Derry is the venue for the launch of Fight The Good Fight – the debut album from local group I Am – on Sunday while The Playhouse hosts Hothouse Flowers frontman Liam Ó Maonlaí, also on Sunday.

Gaeltacht

As part of Culture Night there will be a great night of music, singing and dance in Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair. On stage will be Brídín Ní Bhraonáin, Cór Ghaoth Dobhair, Noeleen Ní Cholla, Declan Sweeney, Máire Ní Cholm and a host of other artists. An art exhibition by the talented Karol MacGairbheith will be hosted in the Gaoth Dobhair library from 4pm. Four of his recent works will be on display as well as his piece on Grenfell Tower which was exhibiting in the Royal Hibernian Academy.