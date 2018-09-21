Minister McHugh Announces Funding Support for LYIT Transformation to Technological University

Letterkenny campus is to benefit from €1.8 million funding package to support further education restructuring and cement links to GMIT and IT Sligo to progress the Connacht Ulster Alliance.

Minister Joe McHugh has recently confirmed that LYIT is to benefit from share of €1.8 million funding to support its work to transition to university status.

Mr McHugh said: “One of the most significant aspects of this Government’s ambitious plan for third level education is to modernise Institutes of Technology into Technological Universities to drive regional development and improve job creation.

“The €1.8 million funding package for the rest of 2018 is to help support and push forward the LYIT’s work with GMIT and IT Sligo to develop into a Technological University. It comes on top of the €2.12 million that was awarded last year."

He added that the President of the LYIT, Paul Hannigan and the LYIT team deserve huge credit for the work that they are doing to drive this plan forward under the Connacht Ulster Alliance.

The Government Chief Whip said: “The context of this initiative should also be remembered – developing LYIT into university status builds on the deepened third level education ties that the college has developed after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in February along with University of Ulster, the North West Regional College and Donegal Education and Training Board.

“The aim of all these broadened links are to improve access to higher and further education and training to students living and studying in the North West.

“And there is also this Government’s commitment to the City Region Status for Letterkenny-Derry-Strabane."

Deputy McHugh, Government Chief Whip and Minister for the Irish language, Gaeltacht and the Islands, said that the Letterkenny-based educational institute will become a world class institution and will attract more research projects and funding.

“Not only that but it will also give us the opportunity to drive regional development and provide more opportunities for individuals, for enterprise and for the community.”Mr McHugh said: “I would also urge the team at LYIT to push on with their plans with IT Sligo and GMIT in a bid to get their formal applications into the Department next year.”