NEWS
Power outage in Gaoth Dobhair to be restored before lunch time
ESB crews currently working on the fault
Over one hundred Electricity Supply Board (ESB) customers are without power in the Gaoth Dobhair area.
The type of service interruption is being described online as a fault.
164 customers are being affected.
Power should be restored by 12.45.
"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible," a spokesperson for the ESB has said.
