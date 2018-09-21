Post office meeting to take place in Dunfanaghy this evening

A meeting regarding the planned closures of Dunfanaghy post office will take place in Dunfanaghy this evening.

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Seamus Ó Domhnaill and Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District Cllr John Sheamuis Ó Fearraigh have urged local residents, businesses and community groups to attend the meeting and have their say over the future of local postal services.

It comes following the announcement last month that over 150 post offices around the country are to close as part of a deal reached between An Post and the Irish Postmasters' Union.

The meeting will take place at 7pm on Friday, September 21 in the Ozanam Centre in Dunfanaghy.

Cllr Ó Fearraigh and Ó Domhnaill said: “Following a number of public meetings throughout the county over the announcement last month from An Post that some 150 mainly rural post offices are to close over the comings weeks, we have decided to call a public meeting in Dunfanaghy."

A meeting was held earlier to discuss the future of the Gortahork post office.

"In the days and weeks ahead, we look forward to working closely with communities throughout the west of the county where the local post office now faces a similar threat to its future, and we pledge to continue to work with all stakeholders to try and retain what is a vital local service.”