IT Sligo students win Innovation Award at National Ploughing

IT Sligo Mechanical Engineering students have won the 2018 Peoples Choice Award at the National Ploughing Championship for their innovative product, Monte Loader.

The Monte Loader is a Universal Rear End Loader that enables farmers to carry and move large heavy objects such as round bails, using any tractor.

Patrick Masterson, Brian Griffin, Dylan McBrearty from Mountcharles and Cormac Donnelly from Donegal Town, designed the product as part of their third year project. The team received the People’s Choice Award in the Innovation Arena by, National Ploughing Association Chief, Anna May McHugh.

Over the past two years the students carried out extensive research, attending agricultural and machinery shows and interviewing farmers across the country. From their research the team discovered a gap in the market for a cost effective rear end loader which would be universal to all tractors. The product was then designed and produced at IT Sligo’s engineering workshops with the guidance of technical staff and lecturers.