Get your blue suede shoes on for the Donegal Elvis weekend

Twenty thousand euro has been raised to benefit local charities as a result of Elvis events being planned in the county over the past four years.

Beatrice Farrelly runs and organises ‘Elvis Rocking in the Hills of Donegal Fanclub’ and has attracted a huge number of people to the county over the last decade.

Next Event

The next event will take place in Caisleán Óir in Annagry on Saturday, October 13.

Elvis Tribute artist, Rami Aslan from Germany will make his first Irish performance at the event.

There will be a dance demonstration at the start of the show and a dance competition will take place in the middle of the evening.

Benefit local charities

This event will benefit the Special Needs Residence, the Abbey Village in Kilmacrennan and a Special Needs Recreational Centre called Cuanainne Centre in Letterkenny. These places provide vital services for people from Buncrana to Burtonport. For more information check the Donegal Elvis fan club social media page.