REMEMBER THE DAY: This day 26 years ago Donegal walked tall in Croke Park

REMEMBER THE DAY

This day 26 years ago was, arguably, the greatest day in Donegal sporting history.

Donegal won their first All-Ireland and 26 players became heroes forever.

Memories of Anthony Molloy going up the steps of the Hogan Stand to lift the Sam Maguire Cup for the first time are still vivid, and all the players involved are still the most revered sportsmen to represent the county. They had just beaten the hot favourites, Dublin, by 0-18 to 0-14.

Take a moment today to reflect on that wonderful occasion, and should you meet one of the 26, take time to congratulate them once again on behalf of all of Donegal. They will always remain a special team

Anthony Molloy with the Sam Maguire