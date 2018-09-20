Donegal man honoured for outstanding contribution to civil engineering

A Donegal man has won a national award for his outstanding contribution to research in civil engineering.

Declan Gavigan from Ardara is the recipient of this year’s Civil Engineering Research Association of Ireland’s ‘Young Researchers Award’.

Declan received this national award for his outstanding contribution to research and practice at an early stage in his career.

He has been highly successful as the Group R&D Engineering Manager with the innovative company, OpenHydro, leading a multi-disciplinary team of engineers conducting research into tidal energy.

With several awards already in his portfolio, including prestigious IRCSET and IABSE awards, he has worked with third level institutions in winning H2020 funding amounting to some €18 million in the last three years and had a patent filed last year.

Declan graduated with a Gold medal in Civil Engineering from NUI Galway, and with a doctoral research interest in the environmental impact of buildings.



Speaking at the award ceremony, Prof Roger West, chairman of the selection committee, commented: ‘This year the judges were faced with a very strong field of candidates for this award, reflecting the exceptionally high quality of international research being undertaken in Ireland. ’



This year’s Civil Engineering Research in Ireland (CERI2018) conference was held recently at University College Dublin.