Support the Donegal Hospice Coffee Morning
Proceeds help provide vital hospice services
Donegal Hospice
The Donegal Hospice morning is taking place between 10am and 2pm today.
People from across the county are being encouraged to join in the coffee morning to raise vital funds for hospices.
Events are taking place in offices, sport clubs and community centres.
All funds help provide vital hospice services to many.
Over 35 million euro nationally has been raised since the initiative began.
