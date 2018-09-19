Many roads closed across the county due to Storm Ali

Many roads across the county have been closed as a result of fallen trees and Donegal County Council (DCC) crews are doing their utmost to get roads cleared as quickly and safely as they can.

The road is closed at Tullyrap due to a fallen tree on the N14 between Letterkenny and Lifford and diversions are in place via Raphoe.

There are a number of roads closed in the Donegal Municipal District - the N3 from Ballyshannon to Beleek Road is closed due to multiple trees being down. The R231 the Rossnowlagh Road is closed due to multiple trees being strewn across the road and the R263 is closed on the outskirts of Pettigoe.

Both the N15 at Laghey School and the R267 on the outside of Donegal Town - between the Abbey Vocational School and Temples Corner are closed. The Frosses to Glenties Road at Gargrim is also closed at the R262.

The DCC crews are currently out on the ground dealing with these and are asking the public to bear with them as it will take time to clear all the locations.

Trees will only be cut up when it is safe to do so but efforts are afoot to get the trees cleared and the roads reopened as soon as possible.