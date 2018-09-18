Care Assistant vacancy in Donegal

GLEANN FHINNE CUIDEACHTA FAOI THEORAINN RATHAIOCHTA

AN CLOCHAN, CO. DHUN NA GALL



Applications are invited for the post of Care Assistant (Part-time 19.5 hours per week)

This position is based in the Day Centre, Cloghan

Further queries and job specification available by email only to

isaacbuttcentre@gmail.com



Application is by submission of CV and cover letter in sealed envelope to:

The Chairperson, Gleann Fhinne Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Rachiochta, Isaac Butt Heritage Centre, Cloghan, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal.



Applications should be received no later than close of business on 5th October, 2018#