Care Assistant vacancy in Donegal

GLEANN FHINNE CUIDEACHTA FAOI THEORAINN RATHAIOCHTA
AN CLOCHAN, CO. DHUN NA GALL


Applications are invited for the post of Care Assistant (Part-time 19.5 hours per week)
This position is based in the Day Centre, Cloghan

Further queries and job specification available by email only to
isaacbuttcentre@gmail.com


Application is by submission of CV and cover letter in sealed envelope to:
The Chairperson, Gleann Fhinne Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Rachiochta, Isaac Butt Heritage Centre, Cloghan, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal.


Applications should be received no later than close of business on 5th October, 2018#