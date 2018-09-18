RECRUITMENT
Care Assistant vacancy in Donegal
Applications invited for vacancy in Cloghan day centre
GLEANN FHINNE CUIDEACHTA FAOI THEORAINN RATHAIOCHTA
AN CLOCHAN, CO. DHUN NA GALL
Applications are invited for the post of Care Assistant (Part-time 19.5 hours per week)
This position is based in the Day Centre, Cloghan
Further queries and job specification available by email only to
isaacbuttcentre@gmail.com
Application is by submission of CV and cover letter in sealed envelope to:
The Chairperson, Gleann Fhinne Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Rachiochta, Isaac Butt Heritage Centre, Cloghan, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal.
Applications should be received no later than close of business on 5th October, 2018#
