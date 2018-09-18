NEWS
Man released after arrest over ammunition find
The man was arrested following the discovery of ammunition during a search operation in west Donegal
A man has been arrested following the discovery of ammunition during a Garda search operation in west Donegal.
The 44-year-old man was arrested after gardaí carried out a search operation at a premises at Annagry.
The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of ammunition. He was detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984 and has since been released without charge.
A file will be prepared for the DPP.
A Garda spokesman said a number of rounds of ammunition were recovered and investigations are continuing.
