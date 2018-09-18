Minister calls for talks at factory where strike action is planned

Donegal TD and Minister for the Irish language, Gaeltacht and the Islands Joe McHugh has urged management and workers at RAP to open talks in a bid to avoid a strike.

Siptu members of the 225 employees were balloted for strike action in August and voted to take part in a 16-hour work stoppage on September 24 at the Gweedore facility which produces food packaging for major retailers in the UK, Europe and the USA.

The trade union says the action is over a refusal by management to respect a Labour Court recommendation in relation to union representation for workers.

“I understand that trade union Siptu has notified the management of R.A. Pacaisti in Gaoth Dobhair of strike action which is planned for next week,” Mr McHugh said.

“I would urge all sides involved in this dispute, the company management, the workers and their union representatives, to engage with one another to see if there is room for mediation or grounds for a potential resolution to the dispute.

“I have had discussions with some officials in Údáras na Gaeltachta about the issues which have arisen at RAP and I am also aware of the positions being taken by both the company management and the workforce.

“I again appeal to both sides to sit down with one another to see if there is room to work through the grievances and avoid a strike.”