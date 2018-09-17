Kevin Sharkey has withdrawn from the presidential race

Presidential hopeful Kevin Sharkey who was brought up in Killybegs has withdrawn from the presidential race.

In a post on his Facebook page he says he is "leaving the circus, farce, that has become the presidential race" and plans to focus on his new collection of paintings, “The Presidential Collection 2018”.

He added that he wished to thank those councils and councillors who had promised him their votes and asks them to transfer their votes to the journalist Gemma O'Doherty.