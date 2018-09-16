NEWS

Piermount House benefits from Meenatotten NS Reunion

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Piermount House benefits from Meenatotten NS Reunion

A good reunion raised valuable funds for a great cause PICTURE: MARY RODGERS

The Meenatotten School Reunion held earlier this summer in Dungloe was an outstanding success on all levels and raised important funds for a wonderful charity.

Piermount House were the recipients of a cheque for €310. 
Piermount house is a residential house for adults with special needs in Dungloe.

Our picture shows drom left, Bridie Sharkey, Charles Kennedy, Con O'Donnell and Maureen Kennedy (sister of Charles).