Piermount House benefits from Meenatotten NS Reunion

The Meenatotten School Reunion held earlier this summer in Dungloe was an outstanding success on all levels and raised important funds for a wonderful charity.

Piermount House were the recipients of a cheque for €310.

Piermount house is a residential house for adults with special needs in Dungloe.

Our picture shows drom left, Bridie Sharkey, Charles Kennedy, Con O'Donnell and Maureen Kennedy (sister of Charles).