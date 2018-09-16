A night of laughs and wonderful comedy coming up in Pettigo

Join Borderline Players for an evening of fun and laughter this Saturday, 22nd September as the group take to the stage with their latest comedy, Married Bliss at the Termon Complex Pettigo.

Set in 1960’s Antrim, Married Bliss follows the story of Belfast couple Colin and Grace Ramsey who have planned an idyllic break in the countryside away from the chaos of family life in the city. Arriving at their country cottage, the couple soon realise that the wiley owner has misrepresented the luxury of the retreat and that their stay in the country won’t have many of the home comforts that they are expecting. Coupled with the arrival of some unwanted guests, this trip is one that the Ramseys won’t forget in a hurry!

The comedy is directed by Siobhan O’Brien and the performances this September mark 18 years since the Pettigo based group was first formed. Looking back to September 2000 when the initial idea to set up a local drama group was proposed, Siobhan admits she wouldn’t have believed back then that 18 years later she would still be in the directors chair. ‘Back then our plan was simply to stage a Christmas pantomime to give the community something to look forward to, but the group really took on a life of it’s own and we kept uncovering more and more talent in the locality, that Borderline Players grew to become something much more.’

As with any group Siobhan adds that there has been a few challenges along the way, but the good times, the successes the group has achieved, and the laughter shared has far outweighed any of the negatives, and nearly two decades on, Borderline Players are going from strength to strength.

Married Bliss is one of playwright Sam Cree’s most famous comedies, and has been staged many times over the years, but Siobhan assures that audiences are in for great night’s entertainment, with lots of laughter and more than a few surprises along the way.

Leading the cast is Frances McGloin who has been a regular with the group since 2005. Frances stars as Grace Ramsey and Garrison’s Dominic Sharp is her henpecked husband Colin. Grace and Colin’s holiday plans are thwarted by the arrival of their troubled daughter, Janet, played by Donna Braddick, and Colin’s overbearing mother, Martha, played by Aideen Casey. Another trio of Borderline Players regulars, Donal Monaghan, Eleanor Gallagher and Dean McGarrigle star as cottage owner, Angus Knox, his daughter Mary Rose, and farm hand, Donald McDonald.

Rounding out the cast, Borderline newcomer, Robbie Horton is partnered with another of the company’s leading ladies, Liz Smith as James Ramsey and his wife Joyce.

Married Bliss promises to be a fun night out for all ages.